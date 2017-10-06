PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 6

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

-Amsterdam-based financial services company TMF Group is to list on the London stock market and move its headquarters to Britain in a 1 billion pound ($1.31 billion) flotation that marks a big boost for the City. bit.ly/2wAJfk6

-Sky Plc faces a potentially bruising annual meeting next week after shareholders were urged to vote against the reappointment of James Murdoch as chairman and "excessive” rewards for executives. bit.ly/2wzW4uQ

The Guardian

-Goldman Sachs has begun to make plans for Brexit by leasing space in a new Frankfurt tower block that could hold up to 1,000 staff. bit.ly/2wzXO7D

-The whistleblower at the centre of the Tesco Plc accounting scandal told a court that he personally commissioned a detailed analysis of the scale of alleged profits manipulation at the retailer and that his team was "falling apart" in an aggressive environment where his bosses refused to downgrade targets. bit.ly/2wAlXe4

The Telegraph

-Royal Mail Plc workers are to strike for 48 hours later this month after talks failed to resolve a dispute linked to pensions, pay and jobs, as bosses from the company threaten unions with legal action. bit.ly/2wBfkbr

-Ryanair Holdings Plc boss Michael O'Leary has apologised to pilots, and offered them pay increases and improved job security to remain at the airline. bit.ly/2wzZqOJ

Sky News

-In a move by social media company to curb fake news, Facebook Inc is testing a new "context" button that would allow users to get more information about who is supplying a news story. bit.ly/2wzSX6b

-The founders of JD Sports Fashion Plc are marching back onto the London stock market with plans to float Footasylum, a chain of premium fashion stores. bit.ly/2wAXipW

The Independent

-Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is expecting to unveil a significantly worse outlook for the public finances in November's budget, Treasury sources indicated. ind.pn/2wAN9cK