PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 15

The Times

-BBC and other broadcasters will be told to publish information on the social backgrounds of their employees in a bid to break the middle-class stranglehold of the media. bit.ly/2h4CzrB

-The head of Britain's media watchdog Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has hit out at the government's decision to ignore its advice on 21st Century Fox Inc's 11.7 billion pound ($15.68 billion) bid for Sky Plc after ministers rejected its recommendations. bit.ly/2y1CdFq

The Guardian

-Unions have ramped up the pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May over public sector pay by demanding a 3.9 percent rise for 1 million National Health Service staff plus an extra 800 pounds ($1,072.08) to make up for lost earning power during austerity. bit.ly/2y260h6

-MPs on two parliamentary select committees have challenged Sports Direct International Plc over claims it is deliberately under-paying couriers by mislabeling heavy items, including bicycles, as lightweight packets to avoid paying the fair delivery cost. bit.ly/2h5wVVY

The Telegraph

-Aerospace company GKN Plc is shaking up its board. Long-serving Chief Executive Nigel Stein will retire and be replaced by Kevin Cummings, who currently heads GKN's aerospace business. bit.ly/2y1VI0E

-Britain is facing a "digital deficit" with new research revealing that almost half of all workers do not have the computer skills required in an increasingly digitised economy. bit.ly/2h54c3G

Sky News

-The City of London is to double the size of its operation in Brussels ahead of Brexit amid mounting concerns about the consequences of a cliff-edge exit from the European Union for one of Britain's most important industries. bit.ly/2y1NyVR

-GLIL, which is backed by council retirement schemes in London, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Merseyside and West Yorkshire, is involved in a consortium vying for a 15 percent shareholding in Anglian Water Group. bit.ly/2y22pQ1

The Independent

-The Bank of England has said UK interest rates are likely to rise "over the coming months" in order to curb inflation, preparing the ground for the first rise in the cost of borrowing in a decade. ind.pn/2y1Wx9t

-Three female former employees of Alphabet's Google filed a lawsuit on Thursday accusing the company of discriminating against women in pay and promotions. ind.pn/2y1MQb9