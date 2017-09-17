PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The chairman of BMW has warned "both sides would lose" if Britain and the European Union fail to strike a tariff-free deal for the automotive industry. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Harald Krüger said the German car giant was "flexible" on where it made its vehicles. (bit.ly/2fsOxYv)

Vitruvian Partners, the private equity firm, has asked advisers at Deloitte and Raymond James to find a buyer or new investor for Instinctif Partners, one of the largest financial public relations firms in the City of London. (bit.ly/2fttllc)

The AA Plc reneged on a promise to let Bob Mackenzie, its executive chairman, work part-time and instead piled on the pressure in a move that ultimately led to his dismissal, his legal team have alleged. (bit.ly/2ftoEHZ)

The Guardian

Ryanair Holdings Plc has tried to appease angry customers by publishing lists of all flights to be cancelled until Wednesday, after 82 failed to take off on Sunday, with the airline admitting it had mismanaged the planning of pilot holidays. (bit.ly/2fswaCS)

EU leaders have agreed to make "swift" progress on raising the tax bills for digital giants such as Alphabet Inc unit Google Inc and Facebook Inc, despite warnings from smaller states that unilateral action could drive business away from Europe. (bit.ly/2ftn5K4)

The Telegraph

Plans for a new 500 million-pound private London hospital have been halted amid a slowdown in health tourism and spiralling property prices. Spire Healthcare Group Plc has put plans to take on arch hospital rivals HCA and Bupa on their home turf with a new medical facility in the heart of the capital on hold after hitting a rough patch. (bit.ly/2ftaRAY)

British firms are a third more likely to come under pressure than their European counterparts, according to the latest "activist alert" report from consultant Alvarez & Marsal. (bit.ly/2ftspgy)

Sky News

Blackstone Group LP is‎ close to aborting an auction of St Katharine Docks, a marina complex close to Tower Bridge, after bidders baulked at the 435 million pound asking price. (bit.ly/2ftzU77) ($1 = 0.7362 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)