PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The former Burberry Group Plc's executive who took over the running of Harvey Nichols nearly four years ago is stepping aside to take a new role at the company. Stacey Cartwright will become deputy chairwoman of Harvey Nichols alongside Sir Dickson Poon. bit.ly/2xssATB

Unilever Plc has agreed its biggest acquisition in six years. The Anglo-Dutch group will pay 2.27 billion euros ($2.69 billion) to buy Carver Korea Co Ltd from Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bain Capital Private Equity and other investors as it beefs up its personal care business. bit.ly/2fuEG7s

The Guardian

Uber Technologies Inc's chief executive has apologised for the taxi app's mistakes in London and promised to change as the company fights a decision by the city not to renew its licence. bit.ly/2htTKTP

The Telegraph

The Bank of England has warned that British high street banks risk losing as much as 30 billion pounds ($40.43 billion)from defaults on credit cards and personal loans credit were the economy to take a turn for the worst. bit.ly/2xtvQy9

The microchip designer ARM is attempting to position itself as a white knight ready to save its struggling rival Imagination Technologies Group Plc if a Chinese takeover is blocked. bit.ly/2xrKlCA

Sky News

Global accounting firm Deloitte has admitted it was the victim of a cyberattack which may have revealed sensitive emails belonging to some of its clients. bit.ly/2htJZVj

The former chairman of parliament's Treasury Select Committee, Andrew Tyrie is being urged by leading figures in the financial services sector to apply for as chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority. bit.ly/2xxC8dk

The Independent

McDonald's Corp workers have accused their employer of serious safety failings as well as "belittling and degrading" staff. ind.pn/2fmCew6

The gap between the cost of car insurance for men and women has widened since a European Union directive banning the use of gender as a factor for pricing policies, new research has found. ind.pn/2htLK1b