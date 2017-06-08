PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 8

June 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Laundry group Elis agrees 2.2 bln pound deal for Berendsen on.ft.com/2r7p8q9

* RBS settlement offer not accepted by 13 pct of shareholders on.ft.com/2r7mzVa

* Former UBS compliance officer charged with insider trading on.ft.com/2r7mm48

* Santander takes over ‘failing’ rival Banco Popular after EU steps in on.ft.com/2r7yIt0

Overview

- French laundry services group Elis SA reached a preliminary agreement to take over its UK rival Berendsen Plc in a deal that values it at 2.2 billion pounds ($2.85 billion).

- About 13 percent of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc shareholders still have not accepted an offer from the bank to settle a high-profile legal case. The undecided investors have until June 20 to accept the offer.

- Former UBS compliance officer Fabiana Abdel-Malek is facing insider-trading charges after being accused by the financial watchdog of passing on information between 2013 and 2014. She will be appearing in court next week along with Walid Choucair, who is accused of trading on the information received from Abdel-Malek.

- Banco Santander SA has agreed to buy domestic rival Banco Popular Espanol SA for 1 euro after EU authorities declared the Madrid-based lender "failing or likely to fail." Santander said that it planned to raise 7 billion euros in fresh capital to rebuild the balance sheet of Banco Popular.