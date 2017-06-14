PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Prime Minister Theresa May should talk to the Labour opposition to develop a more consensual approach and adopt a "softer" Brexit, her predecessor David Cameron said in his first public comments since last week's general election.

French President Emmanuel Macron said "the door remained open" to Britain's staying in the European Union as he met Theresa May at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday evening.

J Sainsbury Plc, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is scrambling through a backlog of online grocery orders after a computer failure forced the chain to delay or cancel deliveries from nearly one in three stores.

Former British prime minister John Major on Tuesday called for May to consider operating as a minority government instead of signing a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party that he said would "create friction" across UK. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)