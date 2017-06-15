PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Hammond poised to challenge May over Brexit priorities on.ft.com/2s2O5a0

UK plans "very generous" offer to 3m EU citizens on.ft.com/2rxyQlL

Tim Farron resigns as leader of the Liberal Democrats on.ft.com/2rxzwrx

FRC finds audit shortcomings at three big accountancy firms on.ft.com/2rxhwNY

Telegraph replaces chief MacLennan with Yahoo hire on.ft.com/2rxMd5L

Overview

Chancellor Philip Hammond will urge Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday to put the economy at the heart of exit negotiations, warning her of the dangers of a "hard" Brexit in a speech at Mansion House.

Britain's Brexit minister David Davis will open divorce talks in Brussels next week with an offer to allow the three million European Union citizens living in Britain the same rights that they have now.

Tim Farron, the leader of Britain's pro-European Union Liberal Democrat Party, resigned on Wednesday after a lacklustre election campaign in which the party lost votes and failed to break through with its promise of second Brexit referendum.

The Financial Reporting Council said on Thursday that accountancy firms KPMG, Deloitte, and Grant Thornton are lagging behind their professional services peers in terms of the quality of their audits.

Telegraph Media Group said it is moving its longstanding chief executive Murdoch MacLennan to the role of deputy chairman and replacing him with Nick Hugh, the company's chief operating officer and former Yahoo Inc executive. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)