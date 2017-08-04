PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 4

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned that persistent uncertainty over the UK's future relationship with the EU is holding back business investment and household spending, as the central bank cut its growth forecasts and left interest rates unchanged.

Britain's environment secretary, Michael Gove, faced accusations of giving mixed messages about the future of UK fisheries after he spoke positively about the future potential for foreign vessels to fish in British waters.

British Gas said that the cost of the British government's energy policies is now a bigger share of household electricity bills than wholesale prices.

Georgia Gould, leader of Camden council in north London, has cast doubt on the usefulness of a new batch of fire safety tests ordered by the government, saying they have revealed nothing new.