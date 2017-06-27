FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 28
June 27, 2017 / 11:14 PM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 28

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Cyber attack hits global businesses and Ukraine government. on.ft.com/2sfk6NF

* EU prises open Google's search engine in new tech offensive. on.ft.com/2sf5Rso

* May pledges 'major investigation' into use of flammable cladding. on.ft.com/2sf82fC

Overview

* A major global cyber attack on Tuesday disrupted computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms with a virus similar to the ransomware that last month infected more than 300,000 computers.

* EU antitrust regulators hit Google with a record 2.4 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine for favouring its own shopping service, taking a tough line in the first of three probes of its dominance in searches and smartphone operating systems.

* Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday Britain must hold a national investigation into exterior cladding used on high-rise buildings after all those checked after the deadly London tower block blaze this month failed safety tests. ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

