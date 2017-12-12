PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Apple confirms plans to buy music recognition app Shazam on.ft.com/2C3qjgR

* TalkTalk slides to 5-year low on covenant worries on.ft.com/2C4pW5T

* French IT services group Atos proposes 4.3 bln euro deal for Gemalto on.ft.com/2C4gzTN

* UK pipeline shutdown sends oil and gas prices soaring on.ft.com/2C5Vgkw

Overview

- Apple Inc confirmed its plans to buy UK-based music recognition app Shazam, in its biggest acquisition since the deal to buy Beats Electronics in 2014.

- Jefferies analysts said the broadband provider TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc was heading for a breach of debt covenants after which after which the company slumped to a five-year low on Monday.

- French IT services group Atos SE proposed to buy Gemalto NV in a deal worth about 4.3 billion euros.

- UK North Sea's main pipeline system is likely to be shut for weeks for emergency repairs. The news sent oil and gas prices soaring as the country braces itself for a prolonged cold snap.