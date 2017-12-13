FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 13
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Global Economy
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 13, 2017 / 12:58 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Westfield sells to France’s Unibail to create $72bn shopping mall group on.ft.com/2yjfZOL

- Toshiba, Western Digital settle legal battle over $18bn chip unit sale on.ft.com/2yiIGeW

- Bitcoin futures broker to allow negative bets on.ft.com/2yiYMVV

- Boeing climbs to record high on $18bn buyback move on.ft.com/2yjDszp

Overview

- The developer behind popular shopping centres in London and New York Westfield Corp agreed to be acquired by France’s Unibail-Rodamco SE for $24.7 billion.

- Western Digital Corp and Toshiba Corp reached a deal to resolve a legal battle over Toshiba’s $18 billion sale of its prized memory chip to a private equity-led consortium.

- Interactive Brokers Group Inc will start to allow customers to bet against the cryptocurrency, giving its customers the opportunity to take bearish “short” positions on bitcoin futures.

- Shares of Boeing Co hit another record high after the company increased its quarterly dividend by a fifth and also announced an $18 billion share buyback programme.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.