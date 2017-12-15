PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 15

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Disney to buy 21st Century Fox assets in $66 bln deal on.ft.com/2j1IgEu

- Thames Water issues 145 mln pound bond through Cayman subsidiary on.ft.com/2j7z9lr

- Transport in north of England needs 60 bln, says regional body on.ft.com/2j5Tl7k

- UK finance watchdog head says no plans to push bitcoin regulation on.ft.com/2j3xehV

Overview

- 21st Century Fox Inc has agreed to sell its entertainment businesses to Walt Disney Co in a deal worth $66 billion.

- Thames Water issued a bond worth 145 million pounds through a Cayman Islands subsidiary stating that it currently has no other legal vehicle to issue the debt.

- Transport for the North said fixing the transport system in the north of England will cost at least 60 billion pounds over the next 30 years.

- Head of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority Andrew Bailey said that he currently sees no systemic risk in bitcoin and is not pushing government to make the cryptocurrency part of his remit.