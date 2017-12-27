PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

High street suffers as Boxing Day bargain hunters stay at home on.ft.com/2zA5mYC

Spy agency speeds up vetting in race for recruits on.ft.com/2zxW6UO

Small businesses less confident about prospects in 2018 on.ft.com/2zA01Ao

There were fewer Boxing Day shoppers on UK streets this year, according to retail intelligence provider Springboard, leaving retailers to pin their hopes for the Christmas season on higher online sales and overseas visitors.

Britain’s eavesdropping agency GCHQ is trying to speed-up the screening process for new recruits by increasing the number of officers responsible for vetting new talent, after it failed to hit personnel targets last year in the face of intense competition for talent from banks and tech companies.

Small and medium-sized companies are ending 2017 reasonably confident about performing strongly in 2018, in spite of concerns about the economic slowdown, but a survey by the Institute of Directors found significantly less optimism than this time last year.