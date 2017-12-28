FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 28
December 28, 2017 / 1:27 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Rogue landlords face 30,000 stg fines in fresh crackdown on.ft.com/2zEcjrt

Government urged to act over automation inequality on.ft.com/2zD7gaS

Ascential buys Clavis to help extend reach into data analytics on.ft.com/2zE6lXO

Overview

The UK government is to press ahead with new measures intended to crack down on rogue landlords, including banning people with certain criminal convictions from renting out property, as it tries to win over younger voters in rented accommodation.

The government should oversee a “managed acceleration” of automation to boost economic productivity and ensure robotics and artificial intelligence do not exacerbate wealth inequalities, the Institute for Public Policy Research said in a new report published on Thursday.

Festival and exhibition group Ascential Plc agreed to buy ecommerce analytics provider Clavis Insight on Wednesday in a deal valued at at least $119 million. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

