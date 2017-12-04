PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* CVS Health to buy Aetna for $68 bln on.ft.com/2jbGEbL

* UK government to bolster support for nuclear power on.ft.com/2jcPiGJ

* Australia launches inquiry into market power of Facebook, Google on.ft.com/2jbp6fC

* Rio Tinto appoints Simon Thompson as new chairman on.ft.com/2jaYR9i

Overview

- America’s biggest drugstore chain CVS Health agreed to acquire the insurer Aetna for about $68 bln. Aetna Inc will be offered about $207 a share, comprising $145 in cash and $62 in stock.

- This week, UK ministers will renew their support for nuclear power with measures to strengthen the industry’s supply chain and develop a new generation of small-scale reactors.

- A formal inquiry into the market power of Facebook, Google and other digital platforms has been initiated by Australia’s competition regulator to determine if it is negatively affecting the media and advertising industries.

- Simon Thompson was appointed as Rio Tinto’s new chairman ending a nine-month search. Thompson will take up the position in March, when Jan du Plessis steps down. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)