#Regulatory News
December 7, 2017 / 1:31 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Italy dishes up 60 mln euro fine to Unilever over ice-cream market abuse on.ft.com/2BPEI0i

* Bitcoin powers past $13,000 on.ft.com/2BNfUpA

* Mifid II impact on investment banking 'exaggerated' on.ft.com/2BOR88J

* ASX to use blockchain for equity transaction settlement on.ft.com/2BOgeEp

Overview

- Italy’s competition authority slapped a 60 million euro fine on Unilever, for abusing its dominant position in the market for packaged ice-cream through the Algida brand.

- Crypto-currency Bitcoin crossed the $13,000-mark for the first time. Bitcoin started the year 2017 at around $1,000 and has shot higher since, luring in investors with its soaring valuation.

- A new study by specialist research group Coalition found that the much-hyped EU Mifid II investor protections coming into force on Jan. 3 will erode less than 3 per cent of investment banks’ annual revenue from Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

- Australian Securities Exchange said it plans to use blockchain technology to manage the clearing and settlement of equity transactions. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
