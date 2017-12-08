FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 8
#Regulatory News
December 8, 2017 / 12:22 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* BuzzFeed to cut nearly a third of its UK staff in reorganisation on.ft.com/2k8umjO

* Ex-LafargeHolcim CEO under investigation in Syria terrorist financing probe on.ft.com/2k6tX1u

* Poland’s ruling party swaps prime ministers on.ft.com/2k8uL5O

* Al Franken to resign over sexual harassment claims on.ft.com/2k9oOG7

Overview

- Buzzfeed, as a part of reorganisation, has proposed cutting nearly a third of its UK staff. The cuts would occur in both editorial and commercial departments.

- Former LafargeHolcim chief Eric Olsen is being investigated in France over allegations the company helped finance terrorism in Syria.

- The ruling party in Poland replaced prime minister Beata Szydlo just hours after the party’s deputies voted down an opposition attempt to unseat her government.

- One of US Senate’s most prominent and popular Democrats Al Franken resigned following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

