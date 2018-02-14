PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Premier League takes a hit as football TV rights price falls on.ft.com/2BuAMo0

MetLife failed to make pension payments to about 13,500 people on.ft.com/2sut8XB

Failings of RBS small-business unit laid bare on.ft.com/2sweH5z

Overview

Sky Plc and BT Group Plc won the right to continue screening games but the Premier League were forced to take the unusual step of holding back some matches, saying that bidding for them was continuing.

MetLife Inc failed to make hundreds of millions of dollars worth of pension payments to about 13,500 people over 25 years, the insurer acknowledged on Tuesday. The missing payouts came to almost $20,000 per head on average.

The full detail of how Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc systematically mistreated thousands of small business clients and caused financial distress to many of them after the 2008 banking crisis are chronicled in a 361-page report by Promontory, a financial consultancy commissioned by a UK regulator four years ago.