PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 16

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Standard Life Aberdeen loses its biggest client on.ft.com/2BxzHM7

Roche pays $1.9 bln for Alphabet-backed Flatiron Health on.ft.com/2swXtoJ

Burberry targets emerging markets with Farfetch tie-up on.ft.com/2sASB1P

Overview

A central pillar supporting last year’s 11 billion pound ($15.51 billion) takeover of Aberdeen Asset Management by Standard Life crumbled on Thursday after the UK’s largest fund manager lost its biggest client, Lloyds Banking Group Plc.

Global pharmaceutical company Roche Holding AG has agreed to buy Flatiron Health, a start-up focused on using technology to improve cancer treatment, whose previous investors have included the venture capital arm of Google parent company Alphabet Inc.

Burberry Group Plc has struck a distribution deal with UK-based fashion retailer Farfetch as it presses deeper into emerging markets and the wardrobes of the global rich. ($1 = 0.7092 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)