PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20

Prime Minister Theresa May intends to keep her cabinet ministers at her country residence, Chequers, on Thursday until they have drafted a plan for Brexit that includes a high level of alignment between EU and UK rules.

Britain’s pensions regulator twice ignored requests from trustees of collapsed outsourcing firm Carillion Plc to force the company to plug its pension deficit, according to letters published by the work and pensions select committee on Tuesday.

Vodafone Group Plc will work with the European Aviation Safety Agency to test an air traffic control system for drones over a mobile network as the telecoms industry seeks to take a central role in developing a framework to integrate drones safely into international airspace. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)