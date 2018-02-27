FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 27, 2018 / 1:06 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Pro-EU Tory faction to join Labour on Brexit in threat to May on.ft.com/2BTcu7d

* Landowners face 150 mln pound hit in Gove farming shake-up on.ft.com/2BSw8jz

* Private hire cars face paying London congestion charge on.ft.com/2BQmf5Y

* Shell warns of future LNG supply crunch on.ft.com/2BRA1oZ

Overview

- Pro-EU Tory rebels said they would join forces with the Labour Party to push British Prime Minister Theresa May away from her vision of leaving the EU customs union.

- British environment secretary Michael Gove on Tuesday will say that reforming the farmers’ subsidy scheme after Brexit would help save 150 million pounds by cutting support for wealthy landowners.

- Car hiring companies, including Uber Technologies Inc , will come under new rules that would make them pay a charge for driving in central London, which would push up prices for customers.

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc said that new investment of tens of billions of dollars are needed in liquefied natural gas projects to mitigate a supply crunch in the 2020s.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.