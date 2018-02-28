FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Michel Barnier expresses frustration with David Davis over Brexit talks on.ft.com/2BULdRW

* Comcast threatens Murdoch's Sky bid with rival 22 bln pound proposal on.ft.com/2BVBIlp

* Standard Chartered restarts dividends as profit returns on.ft.com/2BVBcnx

* Provident shares surge despite 300 mln rights issue on.ft.com/2BYxut4

Overview

- Michel Barnier, EU’s top Brexit negotiator, hit out at David Davis for avoiding talks in Brussels. Barnier told EU27 ministers in Brussels that the talks were “in a form of stagnation”.

- U.S. cable operator Comcast Corp made a surprise bid for Sky Plc that values it at 22.1 billion pounds. Buying Sky would give it a powerful footprint in the UK, Germany and Italy, where Sky has 23 million subscribers.

- Standard Chartered Plc, after two years of capital rebuilding, restarted its dividend as the bank returns to profit.

- Provident Financial Plc’s shares soared on Tuesday as the sub-prime lender tapped investors for 300 mln pounds in fresh funds via a rights issue and announced a lower than expected settlement with the Financial Conduct Authority. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

