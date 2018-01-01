PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 1

Jan 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Merkel pledges to work quickly to form new government on.ft.com/2zV3sSl

* Hedge fund mogul Steve Cohen plans comeback in January on.ft.com/2zUklwP

* China steps up capital controls with overseas withdrawal cap on.ft.com/2zTmXuG

* Italy’s parties urged to give voters ‘realistic proposals’ on.ft.com/2zWtTYc

Overview

- Germany’s Angela Merkel pledged to bring the country’s political impasse for three months to an end and form a government as soon as possible.

- SAC Capital’s Steve Cohen is expected to return to the hedge fund industry at the start of 2018 when a ban on him managing outside money lifts.

- China’s foreign exchange regulator has capped overseas withdrawals using Chinese bank cards at 100,000 yuan ($15,369.72) per year in a move designed to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

- Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella asked the country’s political parties, as they embark on an election campaign, to offer voters “concrete and realistic proposals” and particularly to improve the jobs market.