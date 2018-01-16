PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Airbus prepared to shut down production of A380 superjumbo

(on.ft.com/2B4hTnT)

Shell gives green light to first big North Sea project in 6 years

(on.ft.com/2B58wEh)

William Hill weighs sale of Australia unit

(on.ft.com/2B3jsCu)

Overview

Airbus was prepared to shut down production of its A380 superjumbo aircraft if it does not resolve its stand-off with the Emirates airline over a $15 billion order for the world’s largest passenger jet, according to the company’s outgoing sales chief John Leahy. “If we can’t work out a deal with Emirates, there is no choice but to shut down the programme,” Leahy said.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it would redevelop the Penguins field northeast of the Shetland Islands, together with its partner Exxon Mobil Corp, in a project expected to cost more than $1 billion, its first major new project in the ageing basin in six years.

William Hill Plc was considering a sale of its Australian business after the British bookmaker complained that a regulatory crackdown will put pressure on profits in the country. The company said it was “undertaking a strategic review” of its business in Australia, one of the world’s most liberal gambling markets. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)