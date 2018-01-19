PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 19

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

HSBC agrees to $101.5 million penalty in settlement of FX rigging case

(on.ft.com/2DrUkv6)

Nestle looks to shake up board amid activist pressure

(on.ft.com/2Do3zwz)

Ryanair strikes pay rise deal with UK air crew

(on.ft.com/2DnbSZr)

Steinhoff seeks lender support to save business

(on.ft.com/2DljrzM)

Overview

HSBC Holdings Plc has agreed to pay a $101.5 million to settle a criminal probe with the U.S. Department of Justice over its attempts to manipulate foreign exchange markets.

Nestle SA was nominating three new independent directors to its board on Thursday, seven months after activist investor Dan Loeb, criticised the world’s biggest food company as being “stuck in its old ways.”

Ryanair Holdings Plc appeared to move a step closer to resolving a long-running battle with pilots over wages and conditions after air crew in the company’s 15 UK bases, including its biggest base at London Stansted, accepted pay increases of up to 20 percent.

Scandal-hit South African retailer Steinhoff was in talks with banks to secure additional financing and a temporary waiver over credit covenants in a move to ”meet business critical payments’ and keep the company afloat. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)