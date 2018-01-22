FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
January 22, 2018 / 1:27 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Facebook invests in French centre for artificial intelligence on.ft.com/2F1Thyu

Hedge fund makes $1 bln bet on Barclays rebound on.ft.com/2G2ihqK

Toshiba considers IPO of $18 bln memory chip business on.ft.com/2DwwDSN

Overview

- Facebook Inc said on Monday it would open three “community skills hubs” in Spain, Poland and Italy as well as investing 10 million euros ($12.2 million) in France through its artificial intelligence research facility.

- U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global Management has invested more than $1 billion in Britain’s Barclays Plc, according to a person familiar with the matter.

- Toshiba Corp is considering an IPO of its prized memory chip business if an agreed sale of the unit to Bain Capital fails to gain antitrust approval by the end of March, according to people familiar with the matter.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.