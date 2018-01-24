PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Theresa May appeals to investors to tackle internet hate on.ft.com/2n8s31P

World Bank chief economist Paul Romer exits on.ft.com/2FdxRyt

Alphabet launches cyber security company on.ft.com/2n7EtHV

Overview

Investors should use their financial clout to force internet firms into taking more responsibility for stopping militants and pedophiles using their platforms, British Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Thursday.

World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer is leaving the organisation after just 15 months in office, the bank’s staff were told in an internal announcement seen by FT.

Alphabet Inc on Wednesday unveiled Chronicle, a cyber security business founded in its X incubation unit in February 2016 that is focusing on developing digital “immune systems” for customers.