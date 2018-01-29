PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Carillion accused of 'wriggling out' of pension funding on.ft.com/2nlI1pA

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny released after arrest on.ft.com/2BAdeuj

Commonwealth Bank picks head of retail as new chief executive on.ft.com/2noAWEO

Overview

- British construction outsourcing company Carillion Plc attempted to “wriggle out of its obligations” to pensioners for the last decade, according to Parliament’s Work and Pensions Select Committee.

- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from police custody late on Sunday after a brief appearance at a rally in Moscow calling for the boycott of a March presidential election that he said would be rigged.

- Commonwealth Bank of Australia named retail banking boss Matt Comyn as its new chief executive officer, to lead the company as it faces challenging trading conditions as well as allegations of massive money laundering system breaches. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)