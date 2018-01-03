FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 3
#Regulatory News
January 3, 2018 / 1:27 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Ryanair seeks UK operating permit in Brexit move on.ft.com/2CsQhyh

* May insists on students being included in migration statistics on.ft.com/2CuI3py

* Steinhoff warns it will have to restate 2015 accounts on.ft.com/2CviWmk

* Moneygram, Ant abandon deal after hitting regulatory roadblock on.ft.com/2CuISOS

Overview

- Ryanair Holdings Plc applied for a British air operating certificate to ensure that it will continue flying in UK post-brexit.

- UK Prime Minster Theresa May is insisting on students being counted in migration figures, even though there are fears that the government will be defeated on the issue in the House of Commons.

- South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd said it may be forced to restate its results for years before 2015.

- MoneyGram International Inc and Ant Financial abandoned their $1.2 billion proposed deal after failing to win approval from CFIUS. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

