PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Dimon to remain JPMorgan chief for five more years on.ft.com/2npwYLQ

Andrew McCabe steps down as FBI deputy director on.ft.com/2BCHMvh

Washington says NAFTA talks are moving too slowly on.ft.com/2DLj1yW

- JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday he plans to continue in his current role “for approximately five more years”.

- FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, criticized by President Donald Trump and other Republicans for alleged bias against him and in favor of his 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, has stepped down, according to U.S. media reports.

- United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the pace of the NAFTA negotiations had to pick up speed and demanded progress before the next round in Mexico City in late February. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)