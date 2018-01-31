PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- British Prime Minister Theresa May was starting a crucial trade visit to China on Wednesday as she admitted the two countries will not always see eye-to-eye in sensitive areas like steel over-capacity and intellectual property rights.

- Victor Cha, a former White House official who had been the Trump’s administration’s choice to be the next U.S. ambassador to South Korea, is no longer being considered for the post, two U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

- Indian ride-hailing company Ola announced plans on Tuesday to enter Australia, marking its first foray outside its home market and intensifying its tussle with U.S. rival Uber Technologies Inc.