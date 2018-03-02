FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 12:57 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Weinstein Company agrees deal with investor group on.ft.com/2oIrgp7

* Laird agrees 1 billion pound offer from U.S. private equity group Advent on.ft.com/2oJTOhX

* UK government rejects second inquiry into press wrongdoing on.ft.com/2oNdpOz

* UK's National Grid warns of gas shortfall due to big freeze on.ft.com/2oNdEcr

Overview

- An investor group led by former U.S. Obama administration official Maria Contreras-Sweet reached an agreement to buy most of the assets of The Weinstein Company.

- British-based electronic components maker Laird Plc agreed to a 1 billion pound ($1.38 billion) takeover by U.S. buyout group Advent International.

- Matt Hancock, Britain’s culture secretary, ruled out a fresh public inquiry into wrongdoing in the newspaper industry that would have been a follow-up to an investigation in 2011-12 into the conduct and culture of the British press.

- National Grid Plc, issuing the first deficit warning in eight years, said that Britain may not have enough gas to meet demand as freezing temperatures hit across the country.

$1 = 0.7260 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
