PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Sports Direct lifts Debenhams stake to almost 30 pct on.ft.com/2oSFRhF

* Trinity Mirror to rebrand as Reach after Express deal on.ft.com/2oSyF5o

* UK watchdog fines ex-Deutsche Bank trader 180,000 pound over Libor on.ft.com/2oQFpR2

* May proposes planning overhaul to fix homes shortage on.ft.com/2oTW2eL

Overview

- Sports Direct International Plc has increased its Debenhams Plc stake to 29.7 percent, which is just under the threshold at which it would be required to make a formal takeover offer.

- UK newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror Plc is changing its name to Reach after it agreed to buy Express Newspapers from Northern & Shell last month.

- UK’s Financial Conduct Authority fined a former Deutsche Bank AG trader 180,000 pounds for attempting to manipulate the Libor interest rate benchmark. They also banned him from working in any regulated financial activity.

- UK Prime Minister Theresa May proposed an overhaul of the national planning policy framework, admitting that the housing shortage was reinforcing inequality, adding that young people were “right to be angry” that they weren’t able to buy their own property.