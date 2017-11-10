PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 10

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

* Britain will provide $2 billion in credit guarantees to Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) so it can buy British goods and services more easily, but denied it was part of efforts to persuade the energy giant to list its shares in London.

* The European Union is asking Britain to accept that Northern Ireland may need to remain in the European customs union after Brexit, according to an update of the negotiations seen by the Financial Times.

* British Prime Minister Theresa May is ready to increase Britain’s offer to the European Union over the Brexit divorce bill. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)