PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

Headlines

- Google faces local antitrust investigation in U.S. (on.ft.com/2jmT5UZ)

- Mick Davis leads contenders to become next Rio Tinto chairman. (on.ft.com/2hxiA5i)

- GE boss unveils dividend cut and $20 billion asset sales. (on.ft.com/2hvw1mi)

Overview

- Missouri’s attorney general said Monday his office would investigate whether Alphabet Inc’s Google violated the state’s consumer protection and antitrust laws.

- Mick Davis, the former head of Xstrata, has emerged as a frontrunner to become the next chairman of Anglo Australian miner Rio Tinto Plc. Davis has held talks with Rio, according to people familiar with the matter.

- General Electric Co is cutting its dividend and will divest two of its longest-held divisions, including the remainder of the lighting business created by Thomas Edison, as a part an effort by its new chief executive John Flannery to revive the storied conglomerate.