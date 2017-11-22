FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 22
#Regulatory News
November 22, 2017 / 12:58 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

The UK made 'grave strategic errors' in Hinkley Point nuclear project on.ft.com/2jdHTWU

Akzo Nobel and U.S. rival Axalta abandon merger talks on.ft.com/2je1Rkh

Lasseter takes leave from Disney after admitting 'mis-steps' on.ft.com/2jf0Ngd

Overview

British MPs have urged the UK government to rethink the economic case for new nuclear power stations after making “grave strategic errors” in the Hinkley Point project.

Akzo Nobel NV , the Dutch paintmaker, and its U.S. rival Axalta Coating Systems Ltd have terminated talks over a multibillion dollar merger after failing to reach agreement.

John Lasseter, the chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, is taking a leave of absence from Walt Disney Co following allegations of inappropriate behaviour toward employees.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
