PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 27

Theresa May’s vision of a vibrant post-Brexit economy will receive a much-needed boost today when two large pharmaceutical companies unveil more than £1bn of investment in research hubs creating up to 1,750 high-skilled

Time Inc has been sold to rival media group Meredith Corp in a deal valued at $2.8bn and backed by the Koch brothers, giving the conservative billionaires a stake in one of America’s best-known publishers.

Robert Lu who orchestrated ChemChina’s $44 billion acquisition of Swiss agrochemical giant Syngenta AG has left the state-owned chemicals group to join a government-controlled investment fund in Beijing.