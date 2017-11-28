PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* EasyJet reveals 45 pct gender pay gap on.ft.com/2zv1w3z

* British Airways owner IAG buys Gatwick slots from collapsed Monarch on.ft.com/2zxyXTn

* Unilever to delay picking UK or Netherlands for sole base on.ft.com/2zxzRzf

* David Davis heading for row over Brexit sectoral papers on.ft.com/2zxA85f

Overview

- easyJet Plc, whose outgoing chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall will take over at ITV in January, reported that there was a 45.5 per cent median pay gap between its male and female employees.

- British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines is buying 20 take-off and landing slots from collapsed carrier Monarch Airlines.

- The board of Unilever board delaying a decision on whether to choose the UK or the Netherlands for its headquarters. Unilever was likely to abandon its dual structure in favour of a single legal corporation.

- UK Brexit secretary David Davis is facing criticism from MPs over claims that his department redacted key information from Brexit “analysis papers” that were handed over to parliament on Monday.