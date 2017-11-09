FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 9
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 1:11 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Ex-Yahoo chief says best-defended groups open to hacking. on.ft.com/2hnNtsW

* Theresa May loses second minister as Priti Patel resigns. on.ft.com/2hmQ2LY

* U.S. regulators demand CNN sale to approve AT&T-Time Warner deal. on.ft.com/2hkdvxe

Overview

* Former Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer apologised on Wednesday for two massive data breaches at the internet company, blaming Russian agents for at least one of them, at a hearing on the growing number of cyber attacks on major U.S. companies.

* British aid minister Priti Patel was forced from office on Wednesday over undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials after Prime Minister Theresa May sought to reassert her diminished authority as she negotiates Brexit.

* U.S. antitrust regulators and AT&T Inc sparred on Wednesday over whether the wireless carrier would be required to sell Time Warner Inc’s CNN cable network as a condition of approval of its deal to buy the media company. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
