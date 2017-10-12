PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 13

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Royal Mail Plc on Thursday won an injunction to block next week’s two-day postal strike as the London’s High Court ruled it as ‘unlawful’.

- HSBC Holdings Plc on Thursday named John Flint, head of the bank’s retail and wealth management arm, as its next chief executive.

- UK’s Cabinet Office is planning to hire another 2,000 staff to deal specifically with Brexit. It has already hired more than 1,500 staff since the EU referendum in June 2016.

- Lloyds Banking Group Plc on Thursday said it struck a deal to acquire 19 billion pounds ($25.21 billion) of Zurich UK’s pensions and savings assets. ($1 = 0.7538 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)