PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* City of London plans new court to handle cyber and fraud cases on.ft.com/2y42NS5

* Brexit ball is in the EU's court, May to tell MPs on.ft.com/2y1FTuj

* EU raids Polish and Dutch banking groups over fintech access on.ft.com/2fVe8Jg

* Mixcloud strikes music streaming deal with Warner on.ft.com/2fWMpI8

- The City of London Corporation announced plans for a centralised court focusing on fraud and cyber crime. The new courtroom complex would be located on or around Fleet Street.

- “Ball is in their court”, Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to tell other EU countries, as she pushes to make progress in deadlocked talks.

- European regulators raided offices of banking authorities in Poland and the Netherlands on an antitrust crackdown on lenders that block fintech rivals from gaining legitimate access to customer information.

- SoundCloud rival Mixcloud has struck a licensing deal with Warner Music to start a subscription business.