PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 21

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Ryanair pilots reject £12,000 incentive to fly on days off. on.ft.com/2hiSyij

Britain to invest £65m in U.S. neutrino project on.ft.com/2wzMkVJ

Digby Jones claims £15,000 expenses for non-speaking Lords role on.ft.com/2xp7swF

Ex-Barclays chief to expand bank technology service into Asia on.ft.com/2yeSUgr

Overview

Ryanair Holdings Plc pilots have dismissed an offer of a 12,000-pound ($16,184) payment to waive days off and stay for a year with the business, a move that could compound serious rota problems at the airline.

The UK is to invest 65 million pounds in a U.S. mega-physics project designed to investigate neutrinos, mysterious subatomic particles that pervade the universe.

Former CBI head Digby Jones is facing questions over his value to the House of Lords after claiming 15,000 pounds of expenses and allowances in a period when he did not speak in any debates or ask any questions.

Antony Jenkins, the former Barclays Plc chief executive, is planning to expand his bank technology service into Asia after gaining backing from Chinese insurer Ping An Insurance Co Ltd and consultancy firm Oliver Wyman. ($1 = 0.7415 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)