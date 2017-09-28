PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 28

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Corbyn sets out stall to take on landlords and big business on.ft.com/2xyIhbW

HSBC plans to poach customers from rivals with new app on.ft.com/2xyDMy0

Drax says big power stations will remain important on.ft.com/2xyvGFn

Former SNP MP to run for financial regulator post on.ft.com/2xxvXsv

Overview

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn set out plans to take on landlords, big business and the establishment in his speech to the annual party conference in Brighton by raising the prospect of tighter rent controls.

HSBC Holdings Plc is aiming to become the first high-street lender to launch an app next year that allows customers to see all their accounts, as looming regulation threatens to weaken established lenders’ customer relationships.

Drax Group Plc, owner of Britain’s largest power station, expects its plant in North Yorkshire to play a significant role providing services to UK’s National Grid, such as helping to keep the electricity fed through the system at a stable frequency and providing reserve power to cater for unplanned losses of generation or peaks of demand.

Former Scottish National Party MP George Kerevan told a conference on Wednesday that he will apply for the top job at the Financial Conduct Authority after its current chairman steps down next year. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)