July 14, 2018 / 2:37 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

English far-right activists applaud Donald Trump in central London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Several hundred English far-right activists applauded and cheered on Saturday when a large cut out picture of U.S. President Donald Trump was unveiled during a march through central London.

The few thousand strong group were made up of those who were on a “Welcome Trump” march and another larger one in support of a jailed far-right activist.

Although there were a few signs saying “Britain loves Trump”, the focus was clearly the jailed activist Tommy Robinson.

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

