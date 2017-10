LONDON (Reuters) - The uncertainty surrounding Brexit talks is largely factored in to the UK’s credit rating, S&P Global said on Wednesday, but it had worries about the country’s economic prospects.

An official adjusts a European Union flag next to a Union Jack flag, ahead of a news conference by Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

“We really have genuine concerns about the economic performance over the next few years,” Frank Gill, one of S&P’s top sovereign analysts, told Reuters on the sidelines of conference hosted by the firm.