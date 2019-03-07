UK far-right activist Tommy Robinson to face fresh contempt case

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s attorney general said on Thursday he would begin fresh contempt-of-court legal action against far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose case has attracted the sympathy of right-wing supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Robinson, 36, the co-founder of the English Defence League (EDL) which has staged violent demonstrations against Islam, won an appeal last year against a contempt-of-court ruling pending a rehearing.

He was jailed for making video recordings outside a courthouse which revealed the identities of defendants while jurors were considering their verdicts in an ongoing trial. His real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

“After carefully considering the details of this case, I have concluded there are strong grounds to bring fresh contempt-of-court proceedings against Stephen Yaxley-Lennon,” Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said in a statement.

The first hearing in the case will be held on March 22 at the High Court in London.