September 23, 2018 / 3:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Man arrested with taser at UK's Buckingham Palace visitor entrance: police

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A man has been arrested at the visitors’ entrance to Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace residence for possession of a taser, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

Police, who did not say whether the Queen was at the palace at the time, said the arrest was not terror-related.

“Police were called at 12:47hrs on Sunday, 23 September to a report of a man detained by security staff at the visitor entrance to Buckingham Palace,” the police said in a statement.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, namely a Taser. He remains in custody at a central London police station at this stage.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Catherine Evans

