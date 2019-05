Britain's Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales arrive for a four days visit in Germany, at the airport Tegel in Berlin, Germany, May 7, 2019. Markus Schreiber/Pool via Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, said on Tuesday he was delighted at the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby boy.

“We couldn’t be more delighted at the news and we’re looking forward to meeting the baby when we return,” Charles, the baby’s grandfather, said to well-wishers while on a visit to Berlin.