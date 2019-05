Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales toast during the Queen’s Birthday Party, an annual event hosted by the British Ambassador at his residence in Berlin, Germany, May 7, 2019. Jens Kalaene/Pool via Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Charles, in Berlin on the first day of a trip to Germany, drew laughter and applause on Tuesday when he expressed delight at having become a grandfather to another baby.

“It is a great joy for me to be here, especially as the grandfather of a new grandson,” he said in German at a reception held in his honour. Charles’ daughter-in-law Meghan, wife of Prince Harry, gave birth to a boy on Monday.