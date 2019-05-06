Meghan's father says he is delighted at birth of grandson

A man makes an announcement outside Windsor Castle that Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, Britain May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said on Monday he was delighted at the birth of his grandson and spoke of his pride that the child would serve the British royal family, the Sun newspaper reported.

“I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour,” he said.

“God bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen.”